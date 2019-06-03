California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.91.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 78,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $9,749,860.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,871 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul I. Mcdonnell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $1,318,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,773.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,020 shares of company stock worth $31,757,626. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $110.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $173.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

