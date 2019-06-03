California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 23,032 Shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Twilio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 0.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 5.1% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Twilio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $131.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $144.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $2,705,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 24,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $3,393,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,107 shares of company stock worth $20,315,428 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

