California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 493 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3,567.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 17,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $694,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,818 shares of company stock worth $17,262,039 over the last 90 days. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWST. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 390.60% and a net margin of 1.27%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

