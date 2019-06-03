California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.20 Million Position in Echostar Co. (SATS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Echostar were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Echostar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 33,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Echostar by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Echostar by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Echostar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Echostar by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,861,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $42.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.58 and a beta of 0.96. Echostar Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.55 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Echostar Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Echostar from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Echostar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

