Caleres (CAL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.

CAL stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.39. 1,473,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,303. Caleres has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $796.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $720.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Caleres to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie set a $38.00 target price on Caleres and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

