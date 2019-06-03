Bunzl (BZLFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.02. 23,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.68. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

