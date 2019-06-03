Bruker (BRKR) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.71.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. Bruker has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $57,419.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,791.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $16,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,867,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 320.4% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,492 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 96.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 94.5% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 225,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 109,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth about $389,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

