Brokerages Set Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) Price Target at $55.83

Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.
SSTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Securities downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.
Shares of Shotspotter stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,414. The company has a market cap of $520.77 million, a P/E ratio of -172.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.98. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $66.14.
In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $90,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph A. Clark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $2,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,683. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 62.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 16.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 480.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 188,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.
Shotspotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
