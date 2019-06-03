Brokerages Set Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) Price Target at $55.83

Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Securities downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shares of Shotspotter stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,414. The company has a market cap of $520.77 million, a P/E ratio of -172.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.98. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $90,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph A. Clark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $2,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,683. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 62.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 16.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 480.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 188,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.