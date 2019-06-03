Brokerages Set Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Target Price at $46.83

Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Re/Max from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on shares of Re/Max and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of RMAX opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Re/Max has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $525.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 70.42%. The business had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $42,875.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Re/Max by 48.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Re/Max during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Re/Max by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Re/Max during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Re/Max by 363.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

