Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) PT at $8.40

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.40.

KEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$9.50 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.75 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $807.96 million and a P/E ratio of 48.78. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$3.97 and a 1 year high of C$10.01.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$100.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$104.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.180000008682746 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

