Brokerages Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.80. Standard Motor Products posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

SMP stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $88,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lawrence I. Sills sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $171,281.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,604,185.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,183 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 99.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 46,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

