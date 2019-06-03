Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

NYSE RHI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.59. 1,496,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,911. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 125.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

