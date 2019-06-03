Brokerages Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) to Post $2.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will announce $2.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $9.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $12.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $113.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $141.86.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 123,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $15,625,063.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,398,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,570,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $388,934,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,248,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 629.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,846 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

