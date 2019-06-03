Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131,654 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $14,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 384,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 146,603 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 236,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,166,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $18.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.85 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 30.47%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

