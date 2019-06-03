Bremer Bank National Association Invests $54,000 in Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 896.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE AGR opened at $50.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $54.18.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

