Bremer Bank National Association Buys New Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 65.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.3121 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. GMP Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.48.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

