Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Booz Allen reported strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both earnings and revenues. The company is in the process of implementing Vision 2020 which is aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth.The company is witnessing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise and a strong performance in the global commercial market. Booz Allen is also focusing on innovation areas such as Machine Intelligence and Directed Energy, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. On the flip side, Booz Allen is seeing an escalation in capital expenditure as it has increased investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. Seasonality continues to weigh on the company's profitability.”

BAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.78.

NYSE:BAH opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 60.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $825,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,187 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

