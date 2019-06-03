Bonavista Energy Corp (BNP) Receives C$1.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Bonavista Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Bonavista Energy alerts:

BNP opened at C$0.60 on Friday. Bonavista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $153.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.66.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bonavista Energy will post -0.069999995757576 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bonavista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonavista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.