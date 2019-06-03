BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $101,000 Position in MarineMax Inc (HZO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 753.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 41,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in MarineMax by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MarineMax by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MarineMax by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.34.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $431.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.84. MarineMax Inc has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.24 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

