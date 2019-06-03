BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (MYJ) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYJ. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

