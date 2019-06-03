Blackrock Muniassets Fund (MUA) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.37

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp boosted its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 223.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

