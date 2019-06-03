BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Holdings Lifted by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,665,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. BlackBerry comprises 2.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $26,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,793,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 30,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 94.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 215,277 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 59.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 624,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 233,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.77. 149,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,241. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 2.01.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Holdings Lifted by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/blackberry-ltd-bb-holdings-lifted-by-staley-capital-advisers-inc.html.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.