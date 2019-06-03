Bitradio (BRO) Trading 30.2% Higher This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $193,864.00 and $18.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00040688 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,511,742 coins and its circulating supply is 7,511,738 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

