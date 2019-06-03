Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Red has a total market cap of $64,003.00 and $14.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00380846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.02 or 0.02762999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00153012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Profile

Bitcoin Red was first traded on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

