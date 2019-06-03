Bitcoin Confidential Price Tops $0.0011 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded flat against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and $159.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $712.33 or 0.08394951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037176 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001639 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013103 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000585 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.