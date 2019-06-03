BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BDSI. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Friday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.41. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 42.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. Equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 606,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,458.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,855,335 shares of company stock valued at $19,280,285. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 328,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 296,582 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 500,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 881,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 561,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

