BidaskClub Upgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $219.00 price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.78.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $124.66 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $131.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.55% and a negative net margin of 901.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,692,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after buying an additional 489,461 shares during the last quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,980,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,161,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,706,000 after buying an additional 418,717 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,131,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,131,000 after buying an additional 764,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 686,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,806,000 after buying an additional 147,425 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.