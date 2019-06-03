BidaskClub Downgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $709.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 349.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

