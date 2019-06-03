BidaskClub Downgrades CSX (CSX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. SNS Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other CSX news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,997.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

