Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Position Raised by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,435 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.81.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 482,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $33,238,526.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,334,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 380 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $26,140.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,533,120 shares of company stock worth $103,802,934 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $62.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/best-buy-co-inc-bby-position-raised-by-norinchukin-bank-the.html.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.