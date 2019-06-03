Berenberg Bank Increases Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Price Target to GBX 800

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DMGT. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 877 ($11.46) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 741 ($9.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 558 ($7.29) to GBX 562 ($7.34) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target (up previously from GBX 640 ($8.36)) on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 675 ($8.82).

LON DMGT opened at GBX 745 ($9.73) on Friday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a one year low of GBX 555 ($7.25) and a one year high of GBX 781 ($10.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

