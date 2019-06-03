Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004233 BTC on major exchanges including Zebpay, ZB.COM, Gate.io and IDCM. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $456.78 million and approximately $47.32 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00378766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.97 or 0.02584492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00155767 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000923 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,267,888,630 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Mercatox, Binance, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Zebpay, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX, Poloniex, WazirX, CPDAX, GOPAX, ABCC, BitBay, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, HitBTC, IDCM, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, DDEX and Liqui.

