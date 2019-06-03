Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Equity Residential (EQR)

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,877,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,377,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 73,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,449 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $111,573.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan W. George sold 30,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $2,317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,711,362 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EQR opened at $76.57 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.77.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

