Barrett Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (CSX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $756,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,997.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of CSX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.58.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $74.47 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/barrett-asset-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-csx-co-csx.html.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.