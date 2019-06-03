Bank of America Lowers Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Price Target to $16.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.79 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

In related news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $74,966.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,966.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $195,453,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 135,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

