Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 16,521 Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) by 132.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,563 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 107,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 220,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

CASI opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $305.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.19. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/bank-of-america-corp-de-purchases-16521-shares-of-casi-pharmaceuticals-inc-casi.html.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI).

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.