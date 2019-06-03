Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Energous Corp (WATT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 155.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Energous were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WATT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the fourth quarter valued at $1,353,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Energous by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 993,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $33,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,438.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,499 shares in the company, valued at $764,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,160 shares of company stock worth $172,625 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WATT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Energous from $18.10 to $12.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Energous from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $4.12 on Monday. Energous Corp has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

