Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Bank OZK

Bank OZK increased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

BAC opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

