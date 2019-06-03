Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 50,071 Shares of Amphenol Co. (APH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,071 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,896,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,394,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,413,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,953,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,119,851,000 after acquiring an additional 218,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,906,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $964,693,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,406,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,119,000 after acquiring an additional 92,916 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $5,105,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $42,767,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 834,505 shares of company stock worth $83,149,103. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

