Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $42,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 1,286.8% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on Axis Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axis Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

NYSE:AXS opened at $59.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.54%. Axis Capital’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

