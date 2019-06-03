Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.30 ($72.44) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.78 ($66.02).

Axel Springer stock opened at €55.55 ($64.59) on Thursday. Axel Springer has a 12 month low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 12 month high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

