Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Avery Dennison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $104.06 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $82.89 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 83,273 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $8,970,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,432.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 100,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $10,917,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,408 shares of company stock valued at $23,424,036. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

