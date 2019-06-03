Avacta Group’s (AVCT) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of AVCT opened at GBX 29.75 ($0.39) on Monday. Avacta Group has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 51 ($0.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56.

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.80) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Avacta Group will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

