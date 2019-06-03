Aurubis (NDA) PT Set at €45.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

NDA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €77.70 ($90.35) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.22 ($60.72).

ETR:NDA opened at €38.42 ($44.67) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €37.91 ($44.08) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($84.74).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

