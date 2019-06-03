AU Optronics Corp (AUO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,426 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AU Optronics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AU Optronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in AU Optronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in AU Optronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AU Optronics by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in AU Optronics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,534. AU Optronics Corp has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.82.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. AU Optronics had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AU Optronics Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AU Optronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AU Optronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

