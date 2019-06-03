AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.62 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research upgraded AtriCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,419 shares of company stock worth $1,092,907. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AtriCure by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 517,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 327,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.69. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 0.30.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

