Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Trading Up 5%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 647,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 558,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a current ratio of 9.96.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $307,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at $13,116,953.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,950 shares of company stock worth $2,220,035 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 85,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/atara-biotherapeutics-atra-trading-up-5.html.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.