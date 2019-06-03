Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Trading Up 5%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 647,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 558,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.
The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a current ratio of 9.96.
In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $307,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at $13,116,953.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,950 shares of company stock worth $2,220,035 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 85,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period.
About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
