Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $144,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,306,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,035 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,417,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,787 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,237,000 after acquiring an additional 671,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,648,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 903,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 291,207 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.