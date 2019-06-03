AstroNova (ALOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.19%.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $25.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.80 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.32. AstroNova has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of AstroNova worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

