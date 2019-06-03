Argent Capital Management LLC Has $33.74 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $33,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $70,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,069 shares of company stock valued at $864,410 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.05. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

